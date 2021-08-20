Rafa Benitez sends a ‘not ideal’ Everton transfer message as the club’s financial situation becomes clear.

As Everton enter the final week of the transfer window, Rafa Benitez has sent a strong message, saying, “If we can get rid of guys, we can bring people in.”

Financial fair play restrictions, according to the Blues boss, have forced the club to be “creative,” with Benitez acknowledging that some of his first-choice targets may now be out of reach.

Everton are willing to let James Rodriguez, Moise Kean, and Jonjoe Kenny leave this month, and while Fabian Delph is also available, he is said to want to stay and work under Benitez.

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has piqued Benitez’s interest, but the Clarets’ asking price means the Blues are unable to make a bid for the 21-year-old.

A new right-back, as well as the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff and a back-up striker, have all been on Everton manager Ronald Koeman’s wish list, but the club’s incomings may not be “perfect answers” before the August 31 deadline.

Benitez, on the other hand, is optimistic that his options will improve before the end of the month.

Benitez stated, “I was clear in one of the last interviews.”

“It’s a really straightforward situation. The laws of financial fair play are in place for us, for everyone, and we must abide by them.

“We’ll have to adjust our plan accordingly, and if we can get rid of people, we’ll be able to bring in new ones. We need to be resourceful and innovative in order to find the finest solutions.”

Benitez’s gloomy message contrasts with his predecessor, Carlo Ancelotti, who claimed only weeks before leaving the club: “…we can buy without selling players this for sure.”

Given the bold activities of the six sides who attempted to join the European Super League, Ancelotti also went on the offensive, stating it would be “funny” if the Premier League penalized Everton for any infraction of profit and sustainability criteria.

But Benitez has taken a more cautious approach, and despite the sale of Bernard and the expiration of the contracts of Theo Walcott, Yannick Bolasie, Mo Besic, and Josh King, Everton still need to unload more players.