Rafa Benitez responds cryptically to Lucas Digne’s absence from the Everton team.

Lucas Digne has been left out of Everton’s team for tonight’s match against Arsenal, despite the fact that he is not injured.

The French left-back, who has started all but one of the Blues’ Premier League games this season, will miss tonight’s match at Goodison Park.

Ben Godfrey is expected to start at left-back against Arsenal.

When asked by television reporters before the game, Rafa Benitez responded, “Digne is not available.”

When asked why Digne wasn’t accessible, Benitez avoided explicitly answering the question.

“You can’t tell us more than that?” Benitez was asked. And he said, “No.” It’s just that we’re getting guys back, which is wonderful news for us.” Everton haven’t won in their past eight games and are currently 16th in the league.

Benitez has recalled Yerry Mina to the starting lineup, as well as Anthony Gordon.

Digne has 127 appearances for Everton after arriving for £18 million from Barcelona in the summer of 2018.