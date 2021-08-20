Rafa Benitez responds candidly to transfer reports involving James Rodriguez and Moise Kean.

As the summer transfer window draws to a close, Rafa Benitez has replied to transfer rumours regarding the futures of both James Rodriguez and Moise Kean.

In recent weeks, both players have been the focus of significant conjecture, with various stories claiming that their long-term prospects may lie outside of Goodison Park.

After getting into contact with someone who has Covid-19, the former is still isolated, with more recent statements on his Twitch channel attracting the attention of Blues fans.

Benitez, on the other hand, made it clear that he couldn’t comment on the Colombian’s future until the transfer window closed.

“Until the 31st of August, yeah, he is in my plans,” the boss said at his pre-Leeds press conference.

“I understand why people want to know everything,” says the speaker. The current position is that he is our player till August 31st.

“He wasn’t available last week, and he won’t be accessible this week,” says the narrator. But, hopefully, he’ll be alright for next week’s training sessions, and we’ll see what happens until the transfer window closes.”

Benitez then turned his attention to Kean, who returned to Finch Farm this week and might be in contention for this weekend’s match against Leeds.

He is, however, another player whose future is uncertain, and the manager has stated that he will work hard with the forward until at least the end of the window.

Benitez noted, “We still have some [injury]difficulties.”

“For example, Moise Kean was returning – so we have fresh faces, but we still have issues.

“Moise Kean is the one who is currently returning. We have till August 31st to make sure the players give it their all, and then we will know exactly who is in our squad.

“At the moment, he’s been training, he’s well, and he’s another front-line option.”

The transfer window is open until the end of the month, and Everton have three games planned during that time.

Benitez acknowledges that he must deal with this fact in terms of both new and exiting players, but insists that he stays focused on ensuring that everyone in the current squad is happy. “The summary has come to an end.”