Rafa Benitez recalls a talk he had with Richarlison prior to Everton’s penalty frustration.

After Richarlison’s dissatisfaction in the win against Brighton, Rafa Benitez has outlined Everton’s penalty-taking hierarchy.

At the Amex Stadium, the Blues were granted a penalty kick in the second half when Seamus Coleman was knocked down in the box and the Brazilian took possession of the ball in the hopes of taking the penalty.

However, as Benitez has confirmed, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been identified as Everton’s designated penalty taker for all first-half penalties.

Richarlison will take over if the Blues get a second spot-kick in the same game.

When the ball was taken away from him, Coleman and Lucas Digne had to calm him down, but he was visibly furious at full-time.

“We talked about it before, and I told him that if we have two penalties, the first is Dominic’s and the second is his,” Benitez explained.

“It’s understandable that he wants to score goals. I’m thrilled because Dominic scored a goal, we played well, and we won, so everyone should be happy. Richy is going to get it.”

Richarlison put in a lot of effort against Brighton, although he looked dissatisfied at times.

Benitez was asked if rumors tying him to a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain were playing on his thoughts.

He said, “I don’t believe so.”

“That’s the good news for me: he was attempting to compete. Remember, he was playing in the Copa America and the Olympics; he returned late, had no vacation, and is working really hard for the squad. I’m thrilled for him, and if there are two penalties next time, he can take the second.”