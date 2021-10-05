Rafa Benitez provides the most recent Everton injury information and praises the team’s response.

Rafa Benitez is confident that a number of Everton’s injured stars will be able to return for the game against West Ham United following the international break.

In recent weeks, the Blues have been plagued by injury, with Benitez unable to call on a number of his best players.

Everton maintained their strong start to the season by drawing 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford over the weekend.

Benitez, on the other hand, was missing Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

And, while the Spaniard could not provide any exact information on when his injured players will be able to return, he does anticipate his side to be in better shape for their match against the Hammers at Goodison Park a week from Sunday.

“I am really satisfied with the team’s reaction and how we are dealing with that [the injuries], since everyone is giving everything,” he told evertontv.

“You can see players coming off the bench who are eager to assist the club.

“Hopefully, during the international break, we will be able to rest some players.” We can get some guys back who are a little tired – and then the rest, if we get one or two back, we’ll be grateful because we need legs.

“I am really happy with the guys we have now, but if you have two or three players who will come back and support the others, it will hopefully be extremely beneficial to the team.”