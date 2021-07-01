Rafa Benitez pays homage to Liverpool’s legacy, promising to “fight” for Everton.

Rafael Benitez has spoken out about his time with Liverpool and pledged Everton supporters that he will “fight” for the club.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Spaniard was named the Blues’ next manager, signing a three-year contract and succeeding Carlo Ancelotti, who unexpectedly returned to Real Madrid at the start of the month.

Everton interviewed a lot of candidates during their 29-day hunt for a new manager, but the 61-year-old emerged as the front-runner two weeks ago before his eventual selection.

The manager has previously worked in Stanley Park on multiple sides from all across Europe.

And he has committed to fight as hard in his current capacity as he did in all of his previous jobs around the world during the course of his career.

“I’ve gone to Madrid, Naples, Valencia, Tenerife, Extremadura, and Liverpool,” Benitez told evertontv.

“I was fighting for every single club I was in.” When you look at things in context, what you want from your manager is for him to fight for your club, and that is exactly what I will do.

“I am here, I will battle for my club, and I will attempt to win every game, regardless of who my opponents or rivals are. It’s something you have to do because it’s in your nature to try your hardest.

“And the reason why so many followers in so many of these cities adore me is because I gave all for them. When you consider the context, it’s evident that I’ll do the same for Everton.”

During his managerial career in Spain, England, and Italy, the Spaniard has won La Liga, the Coppa Italia, the FA Cup, the Europa League, and the Champions League.