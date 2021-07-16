Rafa Benitez passes his first major Everton test, but the question of James Rodriguez lingers.

Rafa Benitez came a few minutes early for his first press conference as Everton manager, looking ecstatic.

The Spaniard, who was supposed to speak to the media at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, caught any latecomers off guard by sitting down at Finch Farm with a beaming smile early.

That obvious joy and pleasure carried on for the next 17 minutes and 31 seconds, with his grin only disappearing when he made a serious point about his and the club’s goals.

Unfortunately, because meetings are still conducted via Zoom rather than in person, it is often difficult to evaluate a manager’s excitement through a camera.

But the 61-year-old didn’t appear to have a problem with it. He was upbeat and energetic without being overbearing or appearing to be trying too hard.

For Everton supporters, hearing Benitez use “we” when referring to the club may take some getting used to, but it’s a word the new manager seemed to be emphasizing as often as he could.

The 61-year-old stressed that this was a new endeavor and that everyone needed to work together to ensure that everything went successfully.

Of course, the inevitable questions arose, but they were quickly deflected.

The “little club” remarks, the overall Liverpool affinity, and the banners hung at Goodison Park and outside his home – the latter sparking a police investigation.

The manager was aggressive on that last point in particular, although it was evident that he wanted to focus on the positives.

“I was convinced when I decided to say yes and even when I decided to start talking,” he said when asked about it. This, I was certain, was a fantastic opportunity.

“It’s not something I’m afraid of; on the contrary, it’s something I’m excited about. I desire to win and do well in my dealings. We’ll begin with the first game and then move on to the second and third.

“For me, that’s what it means to be competitive. To be ambitious and to give it my all in every game. I’m confident we’ll do it, and I’m confident we’ll do it well.”

It was, in essence. The summary comes to a close.