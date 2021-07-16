Rafa Benitez on Everton: ‘It will change everything.’ Hope for the Bramley-Moore dock

Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, has expressed his desire to lead the team out at their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

The Blues received planning clearance for their state-of-the-art 52,888-seat waterfront stadium earlier this year, and they recently revealed that construction will begin at the end of July.

Following that, a three-year construction period is expected, with the team likely moving into their new home for the 2024/25 season.

And Benitez, who took over as Everton manager last month, has confessed that he has considered bringing his team out for the first time at their new stadium.

“Yes, I’ve considered leading Everton out in the new stadium – I’d be delighted because it would mean we’re doing well and have been a success,” he said.

“I believe it is a tremendous, massive scenario for both the club and the supporters – we will move to a new stadium, and everything will change.

“In terms of the club’s stature, outside perceptions, and revenue potential, it would be a fantastic opportunity for the players and myself to be there, and I would be overjoyed.

“It would hopefully be good news for everyone because it would indicate that we have won.”

Southampton visits Goodison Park on August 14th, and Everton will kick off their 2021/22 season a month later.

After pre-season matches against Millonarios and one of Arsenal or Inter Milan in the Florida Cup, and a match against Manchester United a week before the Saints visit Merseyside, the Saints will go to Merseyside.

And Benitez is excited to take charge of the Blues for the first time at Goodison Park.

“I already have fans requesting for tickets, so they’re excited, and it’s great news,” he continued.

“Last season was a special season with Covid 19, and this year with players returning with Covid-19 around, we have to be very cautious with the new virus (variant).” However, any of these factors can have an impact on our preparation.

