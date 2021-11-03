Rafa Benitez of Everton will be trying to continue where he left off against Antonio Conte, who has returned to the club.

Until this week, Rafa Benitez would have been ready to face the man who appeared to be his major opponent for the Everton job when Tottenham Hotspur visited Goodison Park this summer, but now he will face Antonio Conte.

Before Farhad Moshiri controversially hired the former Liverpool manager, various sites said that Nuno Espirito Santo was close to succeeding Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

Nuno, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, was expected to take over at Spurs, but he was dismissed of his duties after only 10 Premier League games.

Given that Everton’s poor performance in a 2-1 loss at Wolves on Monday night – their third straight defeat – left them a point behind Tottenham with a quarter of the season remaining, Daniel Levy’s ruthless decision has taken on added significance for Goodison chiefs, who are now on their sixth manager in five years since Mr Moshiri took over.

Conte, like Benitez, has returned to the Premier League to join a former competitor from the same city where he used to work.

However, as much as there may be hostility between Tottenham and Chelsea, their dynamic cannot be compared seriously to that of Everton in Liverpool, who are only 800 yards away across Stanley Park and are separated by over 11 miles and over an hour by vehicle or train.

Benitez, oddly enough, was Conte’s opponent in his most recent Premier League match, on May 18, 2018.

Although the Italian would end his Chelsea career with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final the following weekend, on this occasion, Benitez’s Newcastle United side would triumph 3-0 at St James’ Park to secure a top-half finish in tenth place.

Despite having over 44 years of combined management experience, the two have only met four times.

Conte's Juventus defeated Benitez's Napoli 3-0 in their first meeting on November 10, 2013, just over eight years ago.