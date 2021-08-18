Rafa Benitez of Everton receives a suggestion from Jamie Carragher of Bayern Munich.

Everton fought back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to overcome Southampton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday, with a sold-out crowd cheering them on for the first time in in 18 months.

The encounter recalled what is usually considered to be Goodison’s greatest night, when the mighty Bayern Munich were dispatched in the European Cup-Winners’ Cup semi-final second leg back in 1985, in terms of the scoreline and the way the home team attacked the Gwladys Street in the second half.

Over three-and-a-half decades later, the win helped the Rafa Benitez era at Everton get off to a good start, as the Spaniard seeks to silence the skeptics following his controversial appointment this summer.

While the 61-year-old has switched allegiances from Red to Blue, one of his former Liverpool teammates, Jamie Carragher, has switched the other way.

While Carragher’s Merseyside boyhood leanings are well-known, many fans may be startled to learn just how dedicated an Evertonian he was as a kid.

Carragher’s book The Greatest Games was recently released in paperback, and in it, the 43-year-old describes how, as a centre-forward at the time, he would alternate between wearing an Everton and a Scotland jersey while training at Liverpool’s School of Excellence, earning him the nickname “Sharpy” from manager Kenny Dalglish.

However, the Carragher family had no divided allegiance in 1985, with the future Reds defender, his father, and pals all being among Everton’s staunch travelling supporters.

Carragher, then seven years old, even went to the Olimipiastadion in Munich for the first leg of the Cup-Winners’ Cup semi-final, collecting autographs from the team hotel.

Carragher recounts the stormy battle in his book, describing how manager Howard Kendall’s prediction that “The Gwladys Street would suck the ball into the net” came true.

He’d only seen the game live once before as a kid, so he wasn’t sure what to anticipate or whether his recollection had warped the reality of what the hard-fought battle was truly like.

“My perception was of a brutal, bruising battle,” Carragher added. I recall a game in which Everton played tough, direct football in a hostile environment and,.” “The summary comes to an end.”