Rafa Benitez of Everton is hopeful as the search for a new manager continues.

Rafa Benitez remains the favorite to take over as Everton manager.

The Blues’ search for a successor to Carlo Ancelotti has entered its fourth week, although Benitez is the clear frontrunner to take over at Goodison Park.

Everton’s management had hoped to complete the process by the beginning of this week, but conversations are still ongoing.

Despite opposition from many Blues fans, who oppose Benitez’s appointment, the club remains interested in the 61-year-old.

Nuno Espirito Santo, David Moyes, Roberto Martinez, and Graham Potter have all been linked with the job, but Benitez appears to be the frontrunner.

Following Ancelotti’s surprising departure for Real Madrid on June 1, Everton are trying to find their seventh manager in as many years.

The Blues have confirmed that whoever is hired will lead a group to Old Trafford on August 7 to face Manchester United in the squad’s final pre-season encounter.