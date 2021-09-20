Rafa Benitez must decide on Salomon Rondon while Everton awaits the arrival of James Rodriguez.

Everton will be trying to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they face Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening.

On Saturday evening, the Blues lost for the first time under Rafa Benitez, with Aston Villa winning 3-0 courtesy to a quickfire trio of goals in what was a very balanced encounter.

Matty Cash and Leon Bailey goals, either side of an unfortunate Lucas Digne own goal, handed the hosts all three points against an Everton side that was without a number of key players due to injury.

On Tuesday, the Blues will be looking to get back on track as quickly as possible.

Benitez sends his team to London for the third round of the League Cup, where they will face QPR with the hopes of advancing to the next round.

We’ve taken a look at the starting 11 decisions that the manager will have to make in the coming days.

Because Jordan Pickford is still out, Asmir Begovic is set to keep his place in the starting lineup.

After colliding with Chris Wood the previous Monday, the goalie missed the loss to Aston Villa on Saturday evening, and he could be out again for this trip to QPR.

In front of him, Michael Keane or Ben Godfrey could hold their spots in defence, with the latter possibly shifting to a more natural position, and Lucas Digne also keeping his spot.

With alternatives becoming restricted further up the pitch as Everton continues to suffer with injuries, Benitez may not be able to make many changes to his lineup.

Alex Iwobi, Andros Townsend, and Demarai Gray are all expected to keep their positions in the starting 11 for this week’s cup match, although there could be changes at the top of the pitch.

Despite the fact that injuries are a problem in terms of squad depth, Benitez may make some changes and rest a few of players for Tuesday’s trip to London.

Yerry Mina or Michael Keane might start the game on the bench to ensure that one or both of them are available. “The summary has come to an end.”