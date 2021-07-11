Rafa Benitez must avoid the mistakes made by former Everton managers in terms of transfers.

When Rafa Benitez took over as Everton manager, he was handed an onerous position.

It also has nothing to do with the reaction of some supporters to his appointment, but it will be fascinating to see how he is received at Goodison Park on August 14th against Southampton.

It will be difficult enough to win over those fans who are angry at the Spaniard’s announcement, but there is a more pressing task to complete first.

Even before Carlo Ancelotti’s departure from Chelsea in early June, it was evident that this would be a pivotal summer transfer window.

Everton were inconsistent towards the end of last season and lacked a number of vital traits across the pitch, most notably pace and inventiveness in attack.

Following a string of poor performances and humiliating home defeats, many supporters turned their attention to the upcoming transfer window, identifying a number of positions in serious need of repair.

Few would have predicted that the search for a new management would take up nearly a month of that time.

Now that international tournaments are over, which is another reason that often limits the amount of summer work clubs can perform, the Blues have a limited amount of time to complete their tasks.

It may be difficult, but Benitez may be able to learn from the mistakes of those who have served in his position before him.

Everton supporters would be well aware that the club hasn’t exactly been known for making quick transfers in recent years.

For a variety of reasons, a considerable amount of Blues business has been delayed until the last minute in the past, potentially even on the eve of deadline day, with variable results.

Ben Godfrey and Robin Olsen joined in the final 24 hours of the summer transfer window last year, and both turned out to be excellent additions to the team.

Alex Iwobi was a last-minute addition at Goodison Park a year ago, and he hasn’t been able to kick on as much as he would have liked since.

