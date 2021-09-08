Rafa Benitez motivates Allan to make the kind of changes that Carlo Ancelotti couldn’t at Everton.

Everton won 2-0 against Brighton after Allan weighted the ball well and Demarai Gray took care of the rest.

The Brazilian midfielder received the ball in his own half, marched forward, looked up, and arrowed a cross on the most perfect of angles for Gray to jump onto before shooting home, knowing the Blues’ new winger is pacy and direct.

Allan was at it again in the second half at the Amex Stadium, stretching up his body to throw a superb through pass that split the Seagulls in half and whizzed straight onto Seamus Coleman’s toe.

Everton had a penalty, which Dominic Calvert-Lewin put away, after the defender’s diagonal run and precise accuracy in the past frightened Joel Veltman into a foul.

Allan was credited with two vital balls in the away triumph, and he has been praised for his attacking zeal thus far this season.

Allan, who was so stiff in his location as a deep-lying midfielder last season, marauded forward and forced a save from the Saints goalkeeper early in the season with the Blues visiting Southampton.

The 30-year-old has proven to Evertonians that he is the all-action player they expected when they signed him for £20 million from Napoli in the summer of 2020.

Allan was brilliant and successful under Carlo Ancelotti, breaking up play and covering every blade of grass.

He didn’t really move forward, though, and his goal at Goodison Park in the first game of the season meant he had already scored on half of his shots on target last season.

He wasn’t restricted in any way during his first season, but he stuck to his duty as lead tackler, the one who broke up the play and kept it simple.

However, in his first three games this season, the Blues’ number six has been the all-action midfielder that fans expected when he joined from Serie A.

In August, they were real midfield engines, working in unison with the dynamic Abdoulaye Doucoure, running relentlessly from box to box as manager Rafa Benitez attempts to bring bodies forward when needed.