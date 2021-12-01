Rafa Benitez may have surprised some, but the Everton manager is unconcerned with what Liverpool fans think of him.

The most prominent sub-plot in an enthralling 239th Merseyside derby has been in danger of being forgotten.

How will Liverpool fans react if they see Rafa Benitez, a former Kop hero, in charge of Everton this evening?

The Blues’ surprise decision to hire the Champions League champion in the summer elicited shouts of agony from Everton supporters and raised many eyebrows on the other side of Stanley Park.

Following a strong start to the season, recent bad performances have put Benitez under increasing criticism from Everton fans.

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman, on the other hand, is confident in the Spaniard’s reaction to whatever is coming from the away end tonight.

“Will Liverpool fans concern Benitez if he gets booed? He says, “Not at all.” “Surely it must have been on his mind when he accepted the post — ‘what will Liverpool fans think of me?’

“He had to be aware that his reputation would be harmed in some way.” He’ll have assessed the benefits and drawbacks and made a decision.

“It’s hardly surprising that Rafa took the position knowing who he is. Rafa has had a lot of jobs and is likely to consider this as simply another one.

“However, I’m shocked Everton went for him.” He’s been constrained from the outset, and it must be frustrating that past managers have spent between £300 million and £400 million in recent years, whereas Rafa has had to do it on a shoestring.” “It’s been really difficult on him,” McManaman adds. Everton has appeared to be relatively light in recent weeks, and they want extra people.

“Of course, they miss Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but you can’t always count on one person to save you.

“The return of Abdoulaye Doucoure will be extremely beneficial to them, and they will aim to have their injured players back as soon as possible.”

“You can’t believe they’ve wasted all of the money they had before Rafa arrived, and they now appear to be desperate for cash.” Their performances have fallen far short of expectations.” While Liverpool is in fine form heading into the Goodison duel, it’s important recalling that their record against Everton isn’t encouraging, with only one win.