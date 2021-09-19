Rafa Benitez makes a tactical tweak at Everton, and Yerry Mina masters mind tricks.

Everton’s perfect start to the season came to an end on Saturday evening as they were defeated 3-0 by Aston Villa.

The Blues went to Villa Park hoping to add to their ten points from their first four Premier League games, but were undone by a flurry of goals in the second half.

Matty Cash and Leon Bailey strikes, either side of a Lucas Digne own-goal, were enough to give the hosts all three points and send Rafa Benitez’s team home dejected.

Everton had been well in the game up to the first goal of the evening, and had chances of their own to take the lead – with Dean Smith afterwards acknowledging that the scoreline had probably flattered his team.

We’ve selected a few highlights from Saturday’s match that you might have missed.

Everton were all smiles as they took in their surroundings ahead of their warm-up at Villa Park.

Soon after arriving at the stadium, a number of players came out onto the pitch to take a look around and go over their pre-match routines before the game began.

90 minutes before kickoff, fans were only starting to arrive at the stadium, and they would have seen a diverse group of Blues players on the turf.

Ellis Simms, who had only recently returned to full training this week, and Zan-Luk Leban, who had only played 90 minutes for the under-23s the day before, were among them.

Although he wasn’t named to the squad, he did go for a walk around Villa Park before heading inside before the rest of his teammates.

Demarai Gray was taking up the pre-match interview duties on the side of the pitch while others such as Tom Davies, Jonjoe Kenny, and Jarrad Branthwaite were simply kicking a ball to each other.

A couple of Villa fans who were early to their seats beckoned over the Everton winger, who kindly stopped for a selfie before heading back down into the tunnel.

Clearly, the summer signing has piqued the interest of more than just Blues supporters!

Yerry Mina is on his way to become a true monarch. “The summary has come to an end.”