Rafa Benitez makes a “special” claim about Liverpool and teases an Everton plan to stop Mohamed Salah.

As the under-pressure Everton manager prepares for his Merseyside derby as manager of the Blues, Rafa Benitez insists he is unfazed by face his previous team Liverpool.

During his six seasons at Anfield, the Spaniard won eight of his 14 Merseyside derbies, although he lost his maiden trip across Stanley Park to a solitary Lee Carsley strike in December 2004, the first of his three derby defeats against the Toffees.

Benitez’s new side, now in the opposing dugout, enters Wednesday’s match without a win in their last seven games.

And, knowing how important the Merseyside derby is, the Everton manager has backed his team to turn things around against his former club.

Benitez told reporters, “Obviously I know what it means, a derby for everyone.” “I’m keeping an eye on it, thinking about how crucial it will be, and I’m excited because I want to succeed.

“We competed against Liverpool with Newcastle and Chelsea. Even in the past, with Valencia. It’s now Everton’s turn. It’s a derby, and it’ll be a big game.

“In every country, a derby is always special. Here, the passion is tremendous, and it is extremely essential for everyone. I live in the city, so I understand what that means. That is why I am motivated to win and perform well.

“Everything can change in a roller derby. It all relies on the environment and how we can connect with the fans.

“The supporters are well aware that they are extremely essential to us. In a derby, anything may happen if we can generate a positive mood.

“It’s unusual, it’s unique, and I’m confident that we must succeed. It will be an opportunity for us to make adjustments and improve our performance for the remainder of the season. This is a fantastic chance for us.” Benitez was also asked about facing Liverpool’s attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota, and how Everton would approach the game in order to silence the in-form attackers.

"We must remain laser-focused and return to the principle of."

