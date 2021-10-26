Rafa Benitez made an early Everton error, which Carlo Ancelotti corrected.

Everton are still hurting from Saturday’s 5-2 home defeat to relegation-threatened Watford, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say they are still reeling.

Few would have imagined such a result before the game, especially given that the Blues were leading 2-1 with only 15 minutes remaining.

However, a devastating capitulation in the dying minutes of the game handed Rafael Benitez’s side a day that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Plenty of flaws have been analysed in the game’s inevitable post-mortem in the days since, but one of the most prevalent has been Everton’s apparent developing inability to deal efficiently with crosses into the box.

Craig Cathcart outjumped both Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey on the edge of their own six-yard box in the build-up to Watford’s first equalizer, which came from a wide free-kick.

Juraj Kucka almost had a free header for the visitors’ second goal, which came from a corner.

Coming in second place in aerial combat isn’t a problem unique to Saturday’s loss, but has been a recurring theme throughout the season.

For the majority of the season, Everton has been prone to conceding high-quality opportunities from dead-ball scenarios, which coincides with Benitez’s installation of a more zonal marking scheme since his arrival at the club.

Everton used a hybrid defensive scheme based on defensive set-pieces last season under Carlo Ancelotti, and it worked well. Throughout the season, the Blues allowed six league goals from free-kick crosses and corners.

Despite the fact that we are only nine games into the season, that is a figure that has already been matched under Benitez, and the underlying numbers indicate that such issues are highly likely to persist.

Everton is now permitting more shots on goal from corners and set-pieces this season than they were last season, as shown above.

Not only that, but the Toffees are allowing higher-quality efforts on goal as well, as evidenced by an increase in the Expected Goals Against (xGA) averages.

Everton’s problems have been exacerbated this season by a significant reduction in aerial duel efficiency.

This time last year, “The summary has come to an end.”