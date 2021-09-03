Rafa Benitez loaned away five Everton players for the 2021/22 season, and where they have ended up.

The summer transfer window has come to an end.

Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan, and Salomon Rondon have all joined Everton.

Several players were released by the club during the transfer window, while others were given the chance to shine elsewhere in the 2021/22 season.

Five Everton players will be loaned out this season, with descriptions of each transfer provided below.

Everton’s defender is on his third loan spell in the EFL.

Gibson has spent the last two seasons with Fleetwood Town and Reading, and has now joined League One club Sheffield Wednesday for the 2021/22 season.

Nathan Broadhead has signed a deal with Sunderland to return to League One in the hopes of earning regular first-team minutes.

During the 2019/20 season, the 23-year-old spent time on loan at Burton Albion in the third division, and he will now aim to test himself at this level once more.

Since his arrival, he has already made three first-team appearances for the Black Cats.

Broadhead had a strong season with the Everton Under-23s last season, scoring 11 goals in 18 Premier League 2 games.

Everton goalkeeper Tom Cleverley will spend the season with the Portuguese champions, who have an option to sign him permanently next summer.

The Blues had previously leased Virginia to Reading for the 2019-20 season, but she was recalled in January due to a lack of playing time.

Moise Kean has left Everton after signing a two-year loan contract with Juventus that includes a purchase option.

For all of the transfer window, the Italian striker has been linked with a move away from the club, and it is now highly doubtful that Kean will wear an Everton shirt again.

Everton will receive a total of €7 million (£6 million) in loan fees, with €3 million (£2.6 million) going to the 2021/2022 season and €4 million (£3.4 million) going to the 2022/2023 season.

“The agreed consideration for the definitive acquisition is €28 million (£24.1m), payable over three years,” Juventus said in a statement.

“Furthermore, a maximum of €3 million (£2.6 million) in cumulative incentives is expected if additional sporting performance goals are met.”

For the current season, the 20-year-old left-back has joined Belgian side Standard Liege.

Nkounkou got bids from Championship clubs, but opted for a temporary transfer to Liege. “The summary has come to an end.”