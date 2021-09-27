Rafa Benitez learns from Salomon Rondon’s error, while Andros Townsend transforms Everton.

The club’s win over Norwich City at Goodison Park on Saturday provided much-needed comfort to those involved.

After two extremely disappointing outcomes and a growing injury list, all that mattered at the weekend was securing three points.

Going into the game, I believe most Blues fans had that nagging feeling that it would be Norwich, who have yet to win a game or pick up a point this season.

And, despite the fact that it was never going to be nice, I believe we did enough to earn all three points, with Norwich failing to damage us.

Yes, they had a lot of possession, but Jordan Pickford only had to make one real save in the entire 90 minutes.

Many within the stadium did not believe the penalty would be awarded by the referee at the moment.

But credit must go to Andros Townsend, who saw the ball and ran to retrieve it, then put it on the spot as the referee rushed over to the VAR monitor to play mind games with him.

Then there’s Tim Krul, who is doing his best to put it off and get into Andros’ head. But he held his cool and beautifully tucked it away.

Just look at what occurred with Bruno Fernandes during the Manchester United game at the weekend when the Aston Villa goalie got into his head.

Andros has impressed me since his arrival at the club in the sense that he simply gets it.

He understands the club’s mission. He understands the fans and is a seasoned and confident player. He never hides and is always seeking for ways to make things happen.

In truth, both he and Demarai Gray have been outstanding since their arrival at the club, despite the fact that they most likely expected to be part of the squad.

And both have already proven in their performances thus far this season that they will be major contributors for the rest of the season.

At the end of the day, the ultimate goal of the weekend was to win.