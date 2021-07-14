Rafa Benitez lays out Everton’s summer transfer requirements and claims Farhad Moshiri.

Rafa Benitez has underlined a specific area in which Everton has to strengthen in the transfer market, but he has also emphasized the need of staying within budgetary constraints this summer.

On Wednesday afternoon, after welcoming the majority of his squad back for pre-season training a week prior, the Spaniard spoke to the media for the first time as Blues manager.

Later, the manager addressed the current transfer window, which many Evertonians have seen as crucial to the club’s future path.

When examining the composition of his squad, Benitez stated that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has outstanding qualities, but that the Blues’ service to him needs to improve.

“You have a lot of pros here,” the 61-year-old said. They are familiar with the squad and the team. The fans are visible.

“It’s clear that we have a fantastic centre-forward. He can score goals and is quite good in the air. However, we must offer him with quality crosses and passes.

“We can improve in these regions, and the crosses will come from the wide places. The team will be a little bit better if we can achieve it.

“A lot depends on the financial condition because Financial Fair Play exists. You must adhere to these guidelines, but we must bring everything we require.

“We need to be ambitious, but we also need to manage the situation.” It’s possible that some players will have to go.

“If they depart, we’ll have more opportunities to approach other players and develop the team.”

Financial Fair Play regulations, on the other hand, are something Benitez is well aware of.

Everton have been known to spend a lot of money on new arrivals in previous transfer windows, raising concerns that it may limit the club’s ability to spend more money in the future.

However, the new manager is prepared for any outcome and is eager to maximize the club’s potential anyway.

“Everyone knows that this club has spent a lot of money in the last few years, therefore Financial Fair Play is in place, so you have to follow the regulations, and you have,” he continued. The summary comes to a close.