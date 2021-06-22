Rafa Benitez is moving closer to a comeback to the Premier League, according to football speculations.

What the newspapers are saying

Rafael Benitez, the former Liverpool manager, appears to be on his way back to the Merseyside. According to the Mirror, representatives for the 61-year-old Spaniard, whose last Premier League job ended in 2019 with Newcastle, spoke with Everton’s owners over the weekend. Despite fan outrage over prior reports that Benitez was being considered for the manager’s job at Everton, the paper claims that he is still likely to be appointed. Benitez won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005.

The Blues, on the other hand, are said to be interested in Lucien Favre, according to the Guardian. The 63-year-old has been unemployed since December, when he was fired by Borussia Dortmund after two second-place finishes in the Bundesliga. The article says that Everton will face competition for Favre’s signature from Crystal Palace, who held constructive conversations with the former Switzerland player about replacing Roy Hodgson.

Manchester United are reportedly making headway in their pursuit of Pau Torres this summer at Old Trafford. With his contribution in Villarreal’s penalty shootout victory over United in the Europa League final last month, the centre-back made headlines. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are hopeful that they will be allowed to recruit the 24-year-old when Spain’s Euro 2020 campaign concludes later this summer.

The Liverpool Echo reports that the Reds will not sell Kostas Tsimikas despite reports linking him with a number of European clubs. Since joining Liverpool last summer, the 25-year-old Greece left-back has only made seven appearances. However, according to the Liverpool Echo, the club’s management are delighted with the defender’s devotion in training, particularly in the second half of last season, and have no plans to move him.

Players to keep an eye on on social media

Boubakary Soumare: The 22-year-old Lille midfielder will have a medical at Leicester in the coming days prior to signing a five-year deal with the club, according to La Voix des Sport.

Denzel Dumfries: Everton’s chances of signing the Holland international full-back, 25, from PSV Eindhoven have been dealt a blow with Voetbal International reporting. (This is a short article)