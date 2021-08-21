Rafa Benitez is looking for final summer transfer agreements for six Everton players.

Everton are nearing the end of the transfer window, but there are still some unanswered questions about the squad.

Since taking over as manager at the end of June, Rafa Benitez has brought in four new players, the most recent being goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, who was announced on Friday.

During his pre-Leeds United press conference, the boss surprised everyone by revealing that the 37-year-old has signed a short-term contract at Goodison Park until the end of the season.

There is still business for Everton to finish with the transfer window closing in less than two weeks.

The fates of Moise Kean and James Rodriguez are still up in the air, and there are still issues about which places in the squad the Blues need to improve.

However, with only a few days till the deadline, there are six Everton players who Benitez cannot afford to lose.

Despite the signing of Asmir Begovic to Everton over the summer, Jordan Pickford’s spot in the starting 11 at Goodison Park appears to be secure.

Last season, the 27-year-old was forced to rotate due to his inconsistent form, with on-loan Robin Olsen stepping in brilliantly on those occasions.

That only appeared to motivate the former Sunderland man, and he has been in excellent form since the turn of the year.

Of course, it’s not only for his club. His outstanding play continued throughout the summer, guiding England to the Euro 2020 final, where he made two penalty saves in the deciding shootout but still fell short.

Now back with Everton, the goalkeeper started the season impressively against Southampton, especially coming out and commanding his area well in the second half from a run of dangerous James Ward-Prowse corners.

Pickford is in arguably the greatest form of his Blues career right now, and he appears to have taken on a leadership role from the bench.

Ben Godfrey has only been an Everton player for a year, but in that time he has had a huge impact on the team.

Last summer, the centre-back joined on the final day of the transfer window.