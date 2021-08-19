Rafa Benitez is eyeing a double reunion with Everton as a new Moise Kean link emerges.

Rafael Benitez’s first competitive win as Everton manager came on the opening day of the Premier League season, with two of his new players in action.

In a 3-1 loss to Southampton at Goodison Park, both Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray shone for the Toffees.

Supporters will be looking for more of the same in the weeks ahead, as well as the chance of new arrivals.

But, before the transfer market closes, who might be on their way to the club?

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent Everton rumours…

Sean Longstaff is a writer.

The Daily Mail is a British newspaper.

Benitez is interested in bringing Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff to Goodison Park, according to The Washington Newsday.

The Blues’ manager gave the 23-year-old his senior debut against Newcastle and is eager to work with him again.

Longstaff’s contract expires next summer, and the Magpies don’t want to lose him on a free transfer.

As a result, the Magpies have reportedly set a £10 million price tag on Longstaff, despite Everton and Southampton expressing interest.

Insigne, Lorenzo.

Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss

Everton could make an offer for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, according to Italian writer Ciro Venerato.

The Blues are still connected with the 30-year-old, who is out of contract in Naples next summer.

Benitez has previously worked with the Italy international and may be able to leverage this in a potential transfer.

Veneratro has provided an update on the current situation, adding, “Inter has inquired about both Insigne and Correa from Lazio.” Napoli has set a €30 million worth on him for the time being. Everton may put together a bid for Insigne.”

Moise Kean is the author of the book Moise Kean.

Sport Gazette; Sport Gazette; Sport Gazette; Sport Gazette; Sport Gazette; Sport Gazette

In the last weeks of the transfer window, Fiorentina are considering signing Everton forward Moise Kean on loan.

The Serie A team could make a move for the 21-year-old, according to Italian magazine Gazzetta dello Sport, as doubt about his future deepens.

Fiorentina is fighting to keep Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with a number of prominent European teams this summer.

If he leaves the club, it will have an impact on any potential Kean suitors.