Rafa Benitez is expected to make a January transfer strategy at Everton, with Michael Keane being warned.

Rafa Benitez will be ready to join the transfer market in order to bring in players that possess a specific trait that his side lacks.

Following Everton’s dramatic late capitulation against Watford on Saturday, David Prentice of The Washington Newsday came to this conclusion.

Benitez’s side led 2-1 with 12 minutes remaining, but conceded four times in the closing stages to lose 5-2.

“We witnessed devastation, and it was carnage brought about by a lack of character and a lack of attitude among a group of players who, as we’ve stated so many times, lack leaders,” Prentice remarked on the Royal Blue podcast.

“At the weekend, it was perfectly exemplified.”

“Watford were horrible against Liverpool the week before, simply dreadful.

“It was a reaction,” says the narrator. They tweaked their formation a little, but not enough to prevent them from winning at Goodison Park for the first time in their history, scoring five goals.

“Everton was bullied, so they were permitted to do it.” Michael Keane was bullied by Josh King.

“I was concerned about Michael Keane early in the game, when the atmosphere was tense and the crowd was a little on the players’ backs.

“Everton had been passing the ball about at the back rather well, but every time the crowd became agitated and increased the tension with a crescendo of screaming, Michael Keane seemed to react by knocking the ball long.

“It was almost as though I was thinking, ‘Wow, the crowd is getting on my nerves, let’s knock the ball long.’

“You have to be a lot tougher than that.” To do what the management has directed you to do, you’ll need a little more personality.” Rather than just tactical flaws, Prentice believes Everton’s problems go deeper than what can be trained.

“I don’t want to single out Michael Keane; he had a terrible day, but so did both full-backs; Ben Godfrey was marginally better than he had been in recent weeks, but still not good enough; and there was insufficient protection from the midfield,” he stated.

“Those two missed tackles on the midway line that led to the fourth goal were a disgrace.

