Rafa Benitez is dooming Everton to failure, and it’s humiliating.

The team put in yet another poor showing at Crystal Palace.

By the management, too.

I believed we’d try to dominate possession by switching to three in midfield. Andre Gomes had a great game when he came on against Arsenal last week, and it was his chance to shine.

We had an additional man in midfield, but we weren’t at the races right away.

Palace got off to a fast start and brushed us aside.

At one point, they had 77 percent possession. It had to be the manager’s fault. He isn’t putting together a football squad to win games. He’s laying the groundwork for us to get by and score on the break.

Individual errors led to the goals we conceded, but the management is making it difficult for them to integrate themselves into the game.

Rafa Benitez has made some big, daring initiatives, which is exactly what you want from a manager, but I believe they are all backfiring.

Take a look at the Richarlison replacement. Salomon Rondon has removed him off a Brazilian international. That’s perplexing.

There was something wrong with the substitution. There was still more than a half-hour to go! Okay, Rondon scored, but the quality levels are vastly different.

Because he is making these judgments, he plainly doesn’t care what the supporters think.

We need the entire crew to be together for the holidays, plus there are a lot of prizes to be won.

We have four points out of a possible thirty. That’s humiliating. It’s a complete disaster.

You can try to deflect it with his post-game comments – as when he brought up the running numbers after the derby – but he isn’t putting us up for success.

We have a manager who is making major decisions that are completely backfiring.

I stated we needed to be patient and believe in Benitez, but I’m having a hard time giving him any credit right now.

We’ve got injuries, which I understand, but right now only Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina are expected to return.

What will they modify and how much will they change it?

Benitez has set us up for failure from the outset, which is unfortunate. “The summary has come to an end.”