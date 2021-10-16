Rafa Benitez is currently the manager of Everton, but David Moyes refuses to rule out a move to Liverpool.

In football, players and coaches come and go, but the one constant is the supporters, and if there was ever an example to exemplify that, it will be tomorrow when Rafa Benitez takes over as Everton manager against West Ham United’s David Moyes at Goodison Park.

Despite Moyes’ extended career at Everton — he was the club’s manager for over 11 years from 2002 to 2013 – fans have grown accustomed to seeing the man who created the moniker ‘The People’s Club’ at the time of his appointment face them.

Indeed, the Scot is on track to equal Johnny Carey’s record of most times a former Everton manager has faced the Blues after leaving the club, which dates back to 1968. (12).

For a long time, Moyes struggled in such games, having lost 2-0 at Goodison Park with Preston North End two years prior to joining Everton.

During his first return, he was haunted by the specter of a real-life ‘Grim Reaper’ (a spectator in fancy dress, of course) wielding an inflatable scythe behind him to signify the end was nigh to his tenure as Sir Alex Ferguson’s replacement during a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on April 20, 2014.

Moyes, who had also overseen a 1-0 home defeat to Everton that season (he’d never won away to Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, or Liverpool in almost a decade with the Blues), was fired just 48 hours later, just 10 months into his six-year Old Trafford deal.

In his next Premier League job with Sunderland, he suffered a brace of defeats without scoring against Everton (3-0 at home and 2-0 away), as well as another chastening evening at Goodison Park while the Blues were managed by one of his former players, David Unsworth, while new boss Sam Allardyce looked on.

Everton won 4-0 on November 29, 2017, with Wayne Rooney completing his hat-trick with a strike from within his own half.

However, since that low point, the Glaswegian has begun to improve. “The summary has come to an end.”