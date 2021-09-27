Rafa Benitez is considering making changes to his Everton team.

Everton are still suffering with injury problems, but after defeating Norwich 2-0, they are level on points with Chelsea, Manchester United, and City at the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues head to Old Trafford to face the Red Devils on Saturday lunchtime, but will be missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

“With these games and not many players, it is not easy; we are missing two or three players who played every game last year and scored a lot of goals,” he told Everton’s official website.

Abdoulaye Doucoure sets a new personal best for Everton in midfield.

“Hopefully, they will be able to join us soon and make a significant contribution to the rest of the squad.

“The others have worked a little harder and are a little fatigued, but maybe they will have time to recuperate and we will have a nice game [against United]and a good result.”

So, who might be a good fit for the team?

We take a look at some of the starting XI decisions that the Toffees manager will have to make ahead of the match.

After missing the previous two games due to a shoulder injury, he returned to the starting lineup for Norwich’s visit and preserved a clean sheet.

However, late in the first half, the goalkeeper was observed gripping his shoulder and had to be treated in the second. The number one should start against Manchester United since he was able to continue.

In midfield, and are forging a good combination in the middle of the park, and are two of the team’s first names on the roster. Against a Red Devils side eager to bounce back from a setback to Aston Villa, the industry and ingenuity of will be required.

and will almost certainly preserve their spots, especially if Benitez opts for a back three away from home, with Digne starting at left-back.

Although he is still working on his fitness, he did play the entire 90 minutes against the Canaries. Gray’s intelligence and presence will be beneficial to the Blues, but with the Venezuela striker still getting up to speed, may Benitez opt to deploy him as a forward?

On Saturday, he started on the left side of midfield, although he could play wherever. “The summary has come to an end.”