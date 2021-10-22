Rafa Benitez has the option of giving Abdoulaye Doucoure a second shot at Everton.

Everton visited West Ham in March 2019, as the Toffees neared the end of Marco Silva’s first season in charge of the Blues.

Andre Gomes took the ball in the center circle, beautifully spun, and then vanished.

Everton was dragged up the pitch by the Portuguese midfielder, who drove at the Hammers defense.

The Blues attacked with vim and conviction on that day, going up two goals after 33 minutes and earning a three-point haul.

Everton fans want to hear Rafa Benitez’s three-word answer.

Gomes’ tenacity and ball-handling skills were vital in the victory. In the two-and-a-half years since, we haven’t seen the 28-year-old display such deception on a consistent basis.

The former Barcelona and Valencia midfielder definitely have talent, and it was his graceful displays during his first year on loan at Goodison Park that sparked a summer clamour from Evertonians, who begged the club to make his move permanent.

Since then, though, something has been missing. Some believe he has become one-paced in the middle of the field, while others believe he is not having enough of an impact on games.

Of course, Gomes’ horrific ankle injury against Tottenham in November 2019 was a significant setback, but he showed a remarkable desire to return to duty, and his battling, hard-working attributes saw him back on the field just three and a half months later.

There’s no denying his skill, but as Everton has struggled in recent seasons, Gomes’ influence has lessened as well.

Could we see a comeback of the player who dazzled so often during his debut season on Merseyside under Rafa Benitez?

Gomes appeared four times this season before being sidelined for the last four weeks due to a calf injury.

The midfielder returned to training on Thursday and could be ready for a comeback to the first squad soon. It could be a stroke of luck.

Abdoulaye Doucoure had been ruled out for several weeks after injuring his metatarsal in his foot two days prior.

Everton have won the bulk of their games this season because to the energy, legs, and momentum provided by the Frenchman, who has played Benitez’s effective style of football.

Gomes isn’t the same as Doucoure. “The summary has come to an end.”