Rafa Benitez has the ability to overhaul Everton’s formation and make Goodison Park roar once more.

In the 2001 cult classic, England manager Mike Bassett, played by Ricky Tomlinson, said his team will be playing ‘four-four-f***ing-two.’

Bassett, a formation described by the mockumentary’s narrator as “antiquated,” proudly returns to the tried and true formula after failing with numerous methods, much to the displeasure of fans and journalists watching the national squad at the World Cup in Brazil.

After twenty years, the 4-4-2 configuration is still considered an old-fashioned formation in the actual world. It’s now seen as an antiquated approach, compared to route one football.

Out-of-the-box thinking is popular these days. A line-up that is both complex and clever is preferable.

False nines and trequartistas were unheard of at the beginning of the century, but many consider them to be crucial positions in today’s game. In today’s game, when 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 dominate, it’s incredibly rare for major clubs in Europe to have more than one centre forward.

Football in 2021 will be defined by quick wingers and attacking fluidity.

Has 4-4-2 been gone for forever, never to be seen on a tactics board again after years in the wilderness?

Or, alternatively, could Everton, one of the country’s oldest and most traditional clubs, reintroduce the classic formation?

At least at Goodison Park this season, they should and could be.

Blues manager Rafa Benitez used two central midfielders, two wingers, and two forwards in the second half against Southampton on Saturday.

The strategy paid off, as the club scored three goals and made a professional comeback to start the season with three points.

Evertonians, on the other hand, haven’t seen anything like this in a long time. The Toffees, like every other team, abandoned 4-4-2 a long time ago.

David Moyes used a 4-5-1 formation in his midfield to eliminate any flaws in the middle of the game and create a solid and hardworking unit.

Roberto Martinez chose a 4-2-3-1 formation, with James McCarthy and Gareth Barry operating as a powerful midfield axis in front of Ross Barkley, Kevin Mirallas, Steven Naismith, and Romelu Lukaku, who were able to switch places in the attacking third.

Ronald Koeman used a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 configuration, which was similar to Martinez’s but more structured and disciplined. Marco Silva used a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 system. Carlo. “The summary has come to an end.”