Rafa Benitez has the ability to bring Everton back to life after Ancelotti’s “betrayal” and “inebriated lottery winning spending.”

David France, an Everton super fan, is looking forward to a new era at the club by welcoming former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, but claims that previous manager Carlo Ancelotti’s departure “created a trail of treachery and resentment.”

Dr. Everton, a 73-year-old retired oil and gas industry executive who founded the Everton Former Players’ Foundation to raise money for the physical and pastoral care of ex-professionals who have represented the club, sold his 10,000-item collection of Everton memorabilia to the club at a heavily discounted price so it could be kept for posterity.

While Dr France, who was born in Widnes and now resides in Arizona, was hurt by Ancelotti’s abrupt departure, he believes the three-time Champions League winner still flattered to deceive during his time at Goodison Park.

“I don’t have much to say about Carlo Ancelotti since people hold him in such high regard,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I was dissatisfied with his strategy. I believed the football we served under his watch was dull.

“I’m baffled as to how we can be second in the league on Boxing Day and then finish tenth at the conclusion of the season. There’s something seriously wrong about that.

“You may claim all these mitigating conditions, including everything that has happened in the globe over the last 18 months with Covid, but I believe the manager has responsibility.”

“People have criticized our group, but they’re all good players,” Dr. France remarked. Some have underperformed, but they were good players when we bought them, and a manager’s role is to maximize the resources at their disposal.

“They weren’t quite up to Ancelotti’s standards in some of his earlier roles, but they were still competent players.

“If you can get a team to second position by halftime, you can expect them to finish there or close to it. It was a season-ending meltdown.

“I would have guessed someone with his experience would have kept the ship afloat.”

