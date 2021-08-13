Rafa Benitez has spoken out on James Rodriguez’s future after the Everton star was ruled out of a move to Southampton.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has stated that James Rodriguez will be unavailable for the match against Southampton, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are both available.

“There is a game on Saturday then, but I don’t know, I don’t think I’ll play,” the Colombian midfielder told his Twitch channel, according to Spanish outlet AS.

“At the end of the month, anything may happen; football is always changing.”

“I had my talk with him at the beginning and he knows my plan but obviously now he’s not available so it’s not an issue for tomorrow,” Benitez said in his own pre-match press conference to preview Everton’s home encounter against Southampton on Saturday, his first competitive fixture as manager.

“We’ll talk to each and every player, as well as their agents, and try to come up with the best option for both us and the players.”

Richarlison, who won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil last Saturday, and Dominic Calvert Lewin, who missed his side’s 4-0 loss to Manchester United in their final pre-season friendly on the same day, are both fit to play, according to Benitez.

“Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are available,” he continued, “but there will be another question from some of your friends: ‘how many players are there?’, ‘who is available, who is not available?’, and we have to handle that.”

“We have some guys that are in isolation now, with the covid around, so we have to be extremely careful and some players, they have to remain at home, and he’s one of them,” Benitez said when asked why James was unavailable.

With James still to play in front of a home crowd at Goodison Park, the Blues manager also insisted that he does not select players based on their popularity, saying: “As a manager, people don’t remember the names of the players if you lose games.”

“If you win games, they remember your name more.

"As a manager, your goal is to field a team capable of winning games.