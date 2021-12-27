Rafa Benitez has made it plain that Everton would not allow a transfer to be repeated.

Everton faces a slew of intriguing transfer decisions in the coming months.

Both in terms of incomings and outgoings, the next two transfer windows could be pivotal in determining the club’s immediate path, as well as positioning it for the European competition that everyone craves.

There are some huge stars whose contracts are coming to an end, and others who the Blues will be desperate to keep for longer, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison undoubtedly at the top of that list.

However, these issues affect more than just the veteran players. The future of the young players, it may be argued, could set a significant precedent.

That’s where Lewis Dobbin enters the picture.

The teenager has risen quickly through the ranks in recent years, impressing at under-18 level before being regularly called up to the under-23s last season.

Due to the loan departure of Ellis Simms, additional opportunities for Dobbin and Tom Cannon arose in the second half of the season, and both impressed with outstanding performances.

They kept it up throughout the summer, with Dobbin in particular making headlines for scoring hat-tricks in pre-season matches to truly prepare for the new season.

His performances drew the attention of Rafa Benitez, who offered the attacker a run-out at Old Trafford in the summer’s last warm-up match.

Dobbin was introduced a few months later during a league match against Manchester United, where he helped the team to a 1-1 draw.

If that doesn’t convey Benitez’s faith in the adolescent, then his response to a question about a possible new contract for him will.

“I think the player is quite happy,” Benitez said recently. “Our interactions with him have been fairly pleasant.”

“I am confident that he will be thrilled to continue working with us.”

This, of course, comes as rumors have begun to circulate that Dobbin may be searching for fresh pastures in the near future.

That is something Everton cannot allow to happen. Not because Dobbin is a finished product who need playing time in every game.