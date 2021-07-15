Rafa Benitez has just made a ‘right’ decision that none of the past Everton managers have made.

“I believe you say ‘speak the talk’ and ‘walk the walk’ in English. When Rafa Benitez was first chosen as Everton manager, he stated, “I prefer to walk the walk.”

He repeated the phrase during his first press conference as Toffees boss on Wednesday afternoon.

When asked about goals and what constitutes success, he said, “Since I was at Valencia, my attitude has been one game at a time.” I’m aware of the team’s performance last year; we’ll strive to improve. I’d rather take the walk and see how far we can get.”

It’s the right strategy. Everton fans have had enough of previous managers’ words and want to see results.

Evertonians have heard it all, from Carlo Ancelotti’s ‘dream’ to be Blues manager when they move into a new stadium at Bramley Moore and Sam Allardyce’s constant insistence that he saved Everton from relegation to Roberto Martinez’s romanticized visions of a struggling side and even David Moyes’ downplaying of expectations.

Evertonians have been subjected to outrageous accusations, lies, and broken promises.

They, too, have previously heard a nasty remark from the new manager.

Though Benitez has stated that his statement on Everton’s defensive set-up following a 2007 Merseyside derby was not meant as a joke and was misinterpreted – he was referring to how Everton set up defensively to earn a point at Anfield – it remains a sore issue for certain Blues.

Whatever happens, he will always be known as “the former Liverpool manager” to a segment of the Everton fanbase, and no amount of convincing will change their minds.

That is why Benitez is correct in walking the walk rather than talking the talk.

He will win over the naysayers far more quickly than any address or declaration he makes if he fields a dedicated and hardworking squad and produces a unit capable of success.

On Wednesday, he stated, “I will fight for Everton.” “Every game, I will give it my all, and I will strive to compete against anyone.”

He’ll have to demonstrate it in the team’s performances and demeanor.

Rafa, if you walk the walk, there will be less and less chatter and more smiles on Evertonian's face.