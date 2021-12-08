Rafa Benitez has just gained even more authority at Everton after a transfer rumor was leaked.

Rafa Benitez’s sacking of Lucas Digne against Arsenal might be the start of a transfer strategy that sees the France international leave Everton.

In the newest episode of the Royal Blue podcast, David Prentice says he is concerned about the 28-year-future old’s at Everton.

Despite being the club’s sole specialist left-back, Digne was left out of Benitez’s matchday squad for Everton’s 2-1 triumph over Arsenal at Goodison Park on Monday night.

“My initial thought was that he must be harmed,” Prentice remarked, “but then I heard that he wasn’t.”

“It’s the first indication of Rafael Benitez’s newfound authority.”

“I know he’ll always have control over the starting line-up and team selection, but he’ll also want to influence what happens in terms of incomings, and by alienating the only left-back on the books, that suggests he could be looking for someone else in January because he clearly doesn’t like him as a footballer, which also surprises me.”

“He’s been one of the great players for me over the last several seasons, certainly artistically, but he’s been urged to play in a different style since Rafa’s arrival, which he has done.”

“He’s been encouraged to be more conservative, to play more like a defender, more like a left-back than a left wing back, if you will.”

“As a result, the quality of his deliveries from the left has decreased, allowing Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend to fill that role more easily, and he’s been pulled off free kicks as well, with other players being chosen over him.”

“It’s almost as if he doesn’t like him and is attempting to put him into a position where he can move him on and possibly bring in someone else.”

“I’m not sure how I feel about that because I appreciate Lucas Digne as a player.”

Despite regarding himself as largely a centre-back, Ben Godfrey stepped in for Digne on Monday night and put in a strong performance, but Prentice thinks the Yorkshireman will stay out wide for long.