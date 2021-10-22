Rafa Benitez has confirmed that Lewis Dobbin is on the verge of making his Everton debut.

Rafa Benitez has hinted at Lewis Dobbin’s future prospects by predicting a “easy” game against Watford this weekend.

The youthful striker has been on the bench for the senior team in recent matches, but he did make an appearance as a substitute against Norwich City and Manchester United earlier this month.

The 18-year-old is still waiting to make his first-team debut, but his boss has frequently emphasized how hard he works in training.

The Blues boss stated that Richarlison’s return from injury has given him more options in that part of the ground, but believes that Dobbin will see more minutes in “easier” games.

“Let me make a joke, it’s roughly two metres closer to the touchline, so he’s [Dobbin] extremely close!” Benitez joked at his pre-match press conference.

But no, I’m quite happy with him. He’s training quite well and performing admirably.

“Rondon is getting in shape, and Richarlison is free.” With Alex, Gordon, Townsend, and Demarai as alternatives, we have a lot of options.

“It’s not that we want to send him to games and then start criticizing a young player after he doesn’t do well.”

“He’s close to us since he’s training well with us.” How near are we? In theory, if we have a very difficult game, he cannot be the first pick if Richarlison is available. If it’s a simple game, he might be able to do it.

“If he keeps working as hard as he is now, I’m confident he’ll get his chance.”

On Saturday afternoon, Everton will host Watford at Goodison Park in their next match.

“Yeah, it’s an easy game, he [Dobbin] has more opportunities for sure,” the manager said when asked if he thought it was a “easy” match.

In a 4-2 win over Leeds United at Southport earlier this week, the teenage striker got back on the scoresheet for David Unsworth’s under-23s.