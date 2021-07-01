Rafa Benitez has already apologized for his remarks on Everton being a “little club.”

It’s a comment that Blues fans will never forget, and it’s still brought up today.

Benitez signed a three-year contract with Everton on Wednesday, ending a nearly month-long hunt for a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, who abruptly returned to former club Real Madrid at the start of June.

The Blues’ administration was left seeking for their sixth permanent manager in eight years after Ancelotti’s abrupt departure, but Farhad Moshiri eventually chose Benitez as his successor.

The 61-year-old has been unemployed since leaving Dalian Professional in China earlier this year, and he has expressed an interest in returning to the pinnacle of flight operations.

The call, however, has not gone over well with many Evertonians, who have yet to forgive him for his “little club” remark.

Benitez clarified what he meant by the claim when he joined Carragher on Monday Night Football in December 2019.

He told MNF, “I made a mistake when I stated it was a little club.” “I was going to argue that they are a little team because they only had one opportunity in this game.

“Liverpool supporters were ecstatic, while Everton supporters were furious. But rather than saying they were a little club, I preferred to say they were a small team.

“Some Evertonians come up to me and tell me about what I’ve done for the city, how we have the charity and all these things, so I have a wonderful relationship with the city, not just with Liverpool fans.”

Benitez has managed Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, and Newcastle United since leaving Liverpool 11 years ago, in addition to a time in China.

And speaking last month, he admitted he was keen to return to England for his next job.

He said: “I moved to China because there were no top sides here, so I needed to keep competing and doing my job.

“But at the moment I’m quite keen to. Summary ends.