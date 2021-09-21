Rafa Benitez has advised Everton against being “too polite” ahead of a series of “must-win” games.

Everton have two major games this week, both of which are must-win situations, following their defeat against Aston Villa.

We can’t afford to make too many changes for tonight’s Carabao Cup fixture against Queens Park Rangers because I want us to take it seriously, and we know Rafa Benitez is a cup man.

It’s another chance for him to practice what he’s attempting to teach the players.

QPR has been performing well, but our fans will be in less numbers, and we’ll be sad if we don’t win because we know what this club wants, which is silverware.

Hopefully, it will be checked off for an away win, demonstrating to Rafa what the players are capable of.

It all comes down to how we react after that crazy nine minutes at Villa Park, and while our heads are down after that, it’s nice that we have another game so quickly after that, and we don’t have to wait a week with that 3-0 scoreline still fresh in our minds.

The lads need to put on their Everton shirts again and demonstrate their commitment and drive to recover from a difficult day at the job.

After that, we’ll return to a sold-out Goodison Park for a Premier League match against a struggling Norwich City side.

Let’s not be that kind squad; we need to make things difficult for them.

That means getting off to a strong start, rather than the shaky start we had against Burnley.

We moved backwards from last Monday’s kick-off, and that set the tone for the rest of the first hour, with a gloomy vibe.

Rafa has stated that he wants to turn Goodison Park into a fortress, but in order to do so, you must play on the front foot in Norwich’s half and not allow them to settle.

We can’t afford to be sluggish in possession around the back.

I used to enjoy possession football, but you have to do it quickly, and if you do, the crowd will respond, allowing us to pour the pressure on.

It won’t be an easy game just because they’re struggling. We still have to do all of our tasks. “The summary has come to an end.”