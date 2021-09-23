Rafa Benitez has a dilemma with Salomon Rondon as Everton prepares for a new season.

Everton were knocked out of the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday night, losing 8-7 in a penalty shootout to Queens Park Rangers after a 2-2 draw at Loftus Road.

Following the defeat against the Championship side, the focus now shifts to Saturday’s Premier League match at Goodison Park against Norwich City.

The Blues were defeated by Aston Villa in their penultimate Premier League match, and as a result, they dropped out of the top four.

While not on the field, James Rodriguez’s transfer to Al-Rayyan was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The Colombian spent this week in the Middle East negotiating arrangements for a move away, and both clubs confirmed the trade was finalized yesterday.

And, ahead of Saturday’s game, we’ve taken a look at the starting 11 decisions that the manager will have to make over the next few days.

With Jordan Pickford out with a shoulder injury, Asmir Begovic is set to keep his place in the starting lineup.

The England international was absent from Saturday’s defeat to Aston Villa, as well as Tuesday’s Carabao Cup penalty shootout loss to Queens Park Rangers.

Lucas Digne is set to preserve his starting spot if he recovers from the knock that forced him off in the encounter at Loftus Road.

In the absence of Seamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey appears to be the Blues’ second-choice right-back.

After continuing his fine form against Mark Warburton’s side, Andros Townsend is expected to start at Goodison Park.

Due to Benitez’s lack of options, Salomon Rondon may also keep his position in the lineup, despite questions about his fitness.

Given Benitez’s dismal performance on Tuesday, it’s hard not to believe he’ll make changes for this weekend’s game.

Jonjoe Kenny and Mason Holgate, who both struggled at Loftus Road, as well as Andre Gomes and Tom Davies, who also struggled in Tuesday’s encounter, might all be dropped.

Further forward, despite shining against QPR, Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi could be dropped. “The summary has come to an end.”