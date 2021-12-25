Rafa Benitez had no choice but to leave Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a fresh Everton challenge.

At Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be used to apply pressure.

The attacker has been under pressure since joining the club from Sheffield United in the summer of 2016.

Calvert-Lewin was under pressure at first to prove he was good enough for a spot in Everton’s under-23 squad.

David Unsworth’s team had just begun a season that would end with them being named Premier League 2 winners when he joined at the club.

In addition to the Premier League 2 victory, many of Calvert-teammates Lewin’s at the time were expected to make the first team.

Calvert-Lewin, however, proved that he was not only talented enough for the club’s U23s, but that he could potentially become a first-team regular after a succession of strong displays for Unsworth’s side.

Ronald Koeman was the one who originally gave Calvert-Lewin a chance in the first squad, but it seemed like the Dutchman had doubts about his ability to play up front.

Calvert-Lewin has played in a number of positions down the right flank for Koeman, including right wing-back in a Premier League match against Stoke City.

While Koeman gave Calvert-Lewin his first-team debut, Marco Silva was the one who put his faith and trust in him as a centre-forward.

However, as the 24-year-old discovered, gaining an opportunity is one thing, proving yourself to be competent enough is quite another.

Calvert-effort Lewin’s and passion are unquestionable, but his goal-scoring ability in the early parts of his Blues career was often lacking.

Many supporters were anxious to see a forward brought in during Silva’s second summer transfer window at the club, with some even considering cashing in on Calvert-Lewin in the process.

Despite the club’s decision to bring in Moise Kean, Silva chose to continue with the England international, and he surely enjoyed the advantages.

Calvert-Lewin brushed off the strain of playing in the first team once more, putting in a succession of outstanding displays to establish he belongs in the Premier League.

But it was Carlo Ancelotti, Silva’s successor, who transformed Calvert-Lewin into the goalscoring number nine he is now.

Under Ancelotti’s guidance, the forward scored seven of his 15 goals in the 2019/20 season. “The summary has come to an end.”