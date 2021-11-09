Rafa Benitez feels that Fabian Delph is benefiting from a recent Everton signing.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has claimed that his coaching team is working hard behind the scenes to bring back a number of key players.

For the weekend draw with Tottenham Hotspur, Benitez was missing the quintet of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yerry Mina, and Andre Gomes.

“We’re working on it,” Benitez told evertonfc.com. “We brought in a rehabilitation coach [Cristian Fernandez, who was appointed in October] to make sure we could be a little bit stronger.”

“An example of this is Delph. We’re bringing back some key guys, and maybe, we’ll be able to bring back some of the key players we’re missing right now.” In the defeat to Wolves, Fabian Delph made his comeback from injury and was the standout performer for his team against Tottenham at the weekend.

Delph’s first start in 11 months was a positive one for Benitez, who was happy with what he saw from the England international.

“I’ll give Delph credit,” he remarked. He’s an experienced player who can distribute the ball and give us a little more control, but as you can see, he’s still not at full condition.

“With a lot of games in a month and a half [10 matchups in 42 days starting November 21], every player is crucial.”

“It’s critical to have every player fit, especially in positions like this one in midfield,” says the coach. When you have experienced and talented players on your squad, they may assist the team play better and keep the ball better.

“Andros performed a fantastic job – we’d want to see more crosses and goals from him, but he was assisting the team in this position.”

“We needed more quality and balance up front to ensure we could better keep the ball.”