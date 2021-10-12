Rafa Benitez faces a ‘strange’ Everton test, but he must learn a lesson from Stuart Pearce.

Going to Goodison Park on Sunday with Rafa Benitez as Everton manager and David Moyes as West Ham United manager will be strange.

You couldn’t have predicted this back in the day.

It’s fantastic to see the old guard reuniting, but we’re now rooting for the opposing team (or they are).

It just goes to demonstrate how crazy football can be; it’s a strange business.

Both managers are succeeding, with David Moyes bringing in some good players at West Ham and a large backroom staff to assist him.

Last season’s corresponding match was a tense and even nervous affair, and while we must be cautious, I’d want to see us play more aggressively.

I remember the game because I was there, and it was one of those nights when just 2,000 people were permitted to attend.

It was cold, but I was looking forward to the game since it would give me the opportunity to listen to the coaching staffs on their different benches and acquire knowledge that you wouldn’t typically get because there were 40,000 people in attendance.

Sadly, the Everton bench was deafeningly quiet, while West Ham had Stuart Pearce and Alan Irvine on the bench, and the entire bench was shouting and passing information to the players who were reacting to it.

Hopefully, we will be able to learn from this and become the dominant squad. Rafa expects a tremendous atmosphere at Goodison Park, and that’s exactly what he’ll get. To accomplish so, you’ll need to organize the squad in a specific method.

It’s a huge game because this is a team that will most likely be sniffing around us for the most of the season, and we’ll most likely be chasing the same targets.

To be honest, I wasn’t expecting us to receive the points that would place us where we are now, but this is a solid indicator of where we are.

We’ve had our periods of trouble, but we’ve always had the desire and game management to pull through.