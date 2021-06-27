Rafa Benitez, Everton’s new manager, is expected to meet with Duncan Ferguson.

After Carlo Ancelotti left Goodison Park on June 1, the Spaniard is close to being chosen as his replacement.

Over the weekend, Benitez will meet with the club’s administration to finalize his appointment as the 61-year-fifth old’s new manager in the Farhad Moshiri era.

When Ferguson’s hiring is confirmed, the former Liverpool manager is likely to meet down with him to explore the potential of the club hero sticking on as part of a new-look backroom staff.

Ferguson has been a member of Everton’s first-team set-up since 2014, and was one of Ancelotti’s two assistant managers.

The Blues legend is anticipated to remain a part of Benitez’s squad as well.