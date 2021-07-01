Rafa Benitez, dubbed a “genius,” will be adored by Everton fans. Former Liverpool player insists

Rafa Benitez’s hiring as Everton manager is the most divisive in Merseyside football history, but one of his former players believes he will be “liked” by the Goodison Park crowd.

The arrival of former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez on a three-year contract with the Blues has sparked great discontent among both clubs’ fanbases on either side of Stanley Park.

As suspicion grew that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri chose Benitez as his preferred candidate, anti-Benitez chants appeared outside Goodison Park and on a banner near the 61-year-long-time old’s family home on the Wirral.

Over 80% of respondents to an online survey conducted by the Liverpool Echo were opposed to Benitez taking over at the Blues, but on Wednesday he was revealed as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor and Mr Moshiri’s seventh managerial choice in as many years since assuming control of the club.

Along with fan displeasure, numerous former players have expressed questions about the partnership’s success, although Didi Hamann, one of Benitez’s former Liverpool players, is unconcerned.

“I think he will be adored by the Everton faithful,” the German told 2fm’s Game On, according to RTE.

“He’s a top-notch executive. He’s a genius, in my opinion.

“He wants to manage in the Premier League again, and if he can’t find another club, I won’t hold it against him.

“When you look at his track record, what he did at Newcastle, what he did at Chelsea when he first took over and he had a lot of supporters against him, he’s just a wonderful manager.

“I believe Everton fans will speak differently about him in approximately six months and may regret some of the things they have spoken about him.

“He wants to manage in the Premier League again, and if he can’t find another club, I won’t hold it against him.

“I understand how delicate the situation is in Liverpool, but he left there (Liverpool) a long time ago, and I believe he will flourish there (at Everton).”