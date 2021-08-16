Rafa Benitez discusses what Everton’s “excellent advisors” advised him before the first game.

Rafa Benitez has praised Everton’s club advisors after receiving a rousing welcome at Goodison Park on his first game as Blues manager.

The new manager was appointed after Carlo Ancelotti’s unexpected departure in June, and his appointment was met with controversy in some quarters.

He was met by a big round of applause from all sides of Goodison Park as he headed up the tunnel ahead of his side’s 3-1 victory over Southampton.

After the game, Benitez said that he had been encouraged to take on the pitch in that manner before the game to show his appreciation to the spectators.

“I have very good advisors at the club, and they informed me that before every game, they used to introduce the new manager to the supporters, and they requested me,” he added.

“I liked the notion since, as I previously stated, I have nothing to conceal. I’ve been successful because I’m a professional who has always been fiercely competitive, and I’ll continue to be fiercely competitive until the very last minute here.”

The Blues won this weekend owing to goals from Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, despite being 2-0 down at halftime thanks to Adam Armstrong’s strike.

As the team limped down the tunnel at halftime, the response for the performance changed slightly, but the fans and players rallied in the second half to create a fantastic atmosphere.

And the new manager believes that the supporters have seen what he and his team are capable of this season, and he has asked everyone affiliated with the club to work together to achieve their objectives.

“We’ve spoken about that [fan response]way too much,” Benitez continued.

“In the end, I believe the fans recognize that I am a professional, and I will fight for the team, the club, and the fans to the very end.

“So they know that’s my approach, and maybe they’ll be happy for the remainder of the season, because in football, winning games keeps people happy.

“That is what we strive for, and for me, it is to demonstrate passion, devotion, and the style I strive for.”

