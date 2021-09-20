Rafa Benitez discusses the latest Everton injury news and the fitness status of Salomon Rondon.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has declared that the club has no new injury concerns as they prepare to face Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Blues were without a number of key players this weekend as they lost 3-0 against Aston Villa, their first loss of the season.

Those players, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Seamus Coleman, and Jordan Pickford, are set to be sidelined for the League Cup match.

Benitez, on the other hand, acknowledged that he has no fresh difficulties to deal with ahead of his travel to London this week.

“We didn’t have any concerns after the game,” the manager remarked (against Aston Villa). Normally, the players who were playing were accessible, whether they were fatigued or not.

“We still have the same challenges we had before. James is now unavailable due to an injury. Gbamin is out due to injury, so we’re back to almost the same lineup.

“For many jobs, it is a difficult decision. It is acceptable to substitute players in particular positions.

“In some of them, we are low on personnel, and there is a significant risk that if you lose one of these guys, you will be unable to replace them. However, in order to compete and win, you must field a strong team on the field.

“You don’t have enough time to recover properly, and you’ve got a big game coming up soon” (against Norwich).

“However, in the meanwhile, you must ensure that you make the correct decisions.”

Due to the short time between matches leading up to the League Cup fixture, Everton are anticipated to make a number of changes to their lineup.

And, while Benitez has a good notion of the lineup that will face QPR on Tuesday, he hasn’t seen the entire squad yet.

“We have a plan — we have 80 percent of the team on board. But we’ll have to wait and see how some players heal and feel,” continued the Spaniard.

“And there are moments when you need to know who your players are.

“If they all want to play, you have to figure out who is truly fit and has fully recovered.

“We’ll have to wait a little while and gather some information before proceeding.”

