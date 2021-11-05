Rafa Benitez discusses the importance of Fabian Delph and admits to an Everton set piece.

Fabian Delph’s expertise, according to Rafa Benitez, will be crucial to the Everton squad in the near future.

The midfielder returned from injury for the Blues on Monday evening, coming on at halftime against Wolves and having a fantastic game.

The 31-year-old was at the heart of Everton’s stronger second-half performance earlier this week, despite the fact that the Toffees still lost 2-1 against Bruno Lage’s side.

Benitez, on the other hand, now believes that Delph’s comeback experience will be beneficial to the rest of the team.

“I think it’s incredibly vital for any squad to have experience, and experience of winning trophies is quite difficult,” the Blues manager said in his pre-match press conference.

“These types of athletes can assist other players and provide a positive example for younger players.

“In this case, I believe we’re dealing with someone who wants to play and succeed. Coming back with this ambition, idea, and devotion after an injury, I believe, is tremendously beneficial to the team.” Everton’s loss against Wolves on Monday was their third in a row, following back-to-back turnovers at Goodison Park against West Ham United and Watford.

The Blues have conceded at least once from a set piece situation in each of those games, with many fans anxious about their team’s current set piece method.

And Benitez has admitted that the team is making mistakes in that area, among others, and that things must improve.

“The reaction that we had against Wolves in the second half, something like that, I would like to see every game,” Everton manager Ronald Koeman remarked. However, I must reiterate that we know where we are because we know where we were.

“The squad has certain traits, and we must strive to improve those attributes, but Rome was not built in a day.”

“They’re aware of it.” Following the games, we examine video, analyze what we did, and then get to work on it.

“We acknowledge that we make mistakes. We’re making blunders in set pieces, for example. We recognize that we must enhance all of these aspects.

