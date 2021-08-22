Rafa Benitez discusses the Everton centre-back situation and makes a claim for Demarai Gray.

Rafa Benitez says it is too early to determine which of his Everton’s central defensive pairings is the best.

The manager made one change to his back four ahead of Saturday’s match against Leeds United, promoting Yerry Mina to the starting 11 in place of Mason Holgate, who started against Southampton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray scored for the Blues in a 2-2 tie at Elland Road, with Mateusz Klich and Raphinha drawing the visitors back on two occasions.

With Ben Godfrey still on the sidelines, Benitez stated after the game that it’s too early to tell what his strongest defensive pairing is – despite the difficulties the back four have encountered this season.

Demarai Gray excels for Everton, but the defender suffers again at Leeds United.

“It’s too early,” the boss said.

“With the way we’d been training, I thought I could pick anyone.” Games present a different challenge than training sessions.

“I have to say, changing the style, changing the way you want to play, competing against Premier League opponents with the intensity we have – it’s not simple for the defenders to adapt to all of these things,” he said.

“I believe it will be a learning process for us, and they will gradually gain a greater understanding of the players, the system, and the ideas we want to implement.”

Gray scored his first goal for the club on Saturday after joining from Bayer Leverkusen for €2 million in the summer.

Benitez noted that one of the primary qualities the 25-year-old provides to the squad is competition, following his two good performances to start his Everton career.

“I try not to talk about individuals too much,” the boss remarked.

“I believe he is doing well, as everyone can see. He was the one who scored the goal.

“The biggest thing he brings us in the wide spaces is competition up front, which is beneficial to the squad.

“It will be good for him to play at this level, but it will also be beneficial for the squad because they must strive and demonstrate that they can compete.”

