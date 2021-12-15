Rafa Benitez delivers updated Lucas Digne injury news and updates on Everton.

Lucas Digne will miss Everton’s next match against Chelsea due to illness, according to manager Rafa Benitez.

After a potential disagreement with the manager, the defender has been missing from the past two Blues lineups, which were to face Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

The two have both played down suggestions of a rift, with the manager first implying that the left-back could return for Thursday’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

However, despite training as if he were to start yesterday, the France international has reported an ailment to Benitez, which will keep him out.

When asked about the caliber of the defender, Benitez admitted: “That is where I completely agree with you.

“Lucas Digne is a good player who played a key role for us.

“We had a training session yesterday, and he was one of the 11 starters. He mentioned he was sick today and wouldn’t be accessible tomorrow.” For the journey to Chelsea, Everton will be without a number of key players once again.

Richarlison suffered a calf injury against Palace last time out, and it was also announced on Tuesday that both Andros Townsend and Seamus Coleman were forced to leave the field with injuries.

Benitez provided an update on the latter couple, as well as encouraging signs that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Allan’s recovery is progressing well.

He said, ” “Andros has a broken bone, which will take some time to heal. We’ll have to wait and see how much the experts say.

“We were putting a lot of pressure on Seamus. He has a swollen foot, yet he keeps going because he wants to assist. We’ll make a decision on him tomorrow.

“I met Dominic five minutes ago, at the start of the press conference, and he was really upbeat – he was training well.

“He’s getting extremely close now; the only concern I have with him is that we don’t put ourselves in too much danger because he’s already had two re-injuries. We need to make sure he’s completely healthy.

“Then, ideally, he’ll be a key player in the league’s second half. He’s close by, and I believe we’ll see him shortly.

“We have to keep an eye on Allan because he’s been training.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”