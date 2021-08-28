Rafa Benitez delivers up-to-date information on James Rodriguez and Moise Kean’s transfers.

Rafa Benitez has provided the most up-to-date information on James Rodriguez and Moise Kean’s futures at Everton.

Throughout the summer, the pair have been connected with moves away from Goodison Park, and those reports are expected to continue until Tuesday’s deadline day.

In the case of the Colombian international, he has been forced to sit out Everton’s first two games of the season after coming into touch with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

And, when asked about his immediate future, the Everton manager indicated that he might learn more in the coming days.

“To be fair, it’s what I stated before!” Benitez declared at his pre-Brighton press conference. Sorry for the inconvenience, but there are only so many responses I can give to these questions.

“These are our players, and we still have a few days to work on them in one way or another.

“We’ll see what happens. Maybe if you ask me the question again in three days, I’ll know the answer; for now, it’s all supposition, so I can’t say much.”

Benitez also spoke on Kean’s future, with rumours in the previous 24 hours claiming that Juventus is interested in bringing the striker back to the club.

However, the manager confessed that he has no way of knowing what would happen because his condition is still a matter of speculation for the time being.

“The reality is that he’s our player, he had a good season last year, and he’s still with us,” the Spaniard added.

“After that, we must deal with the problem rather than the transfer window. We can keep talking about it [the hypothesis], but we won’t get anywhere.

“So we’ll have to wait a few days and see where we are,” says the author. “Perhaps after the next press conference, things will be simpler since we’ll have some facts rather than just speculation.”